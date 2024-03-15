Prosecutors Demand 50-Year Jail Sentence for SBF

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors have taken a firm stance on the sentencing of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former cryptocurrency mogul found guilty of fraud and conspiracy.

According to a report by the New York Times, they are asking for a substantial prison term of 40 to 50 years.

The disgraced crypto boss is facing a possible maximum penalty of 110 years.

The rise and fall of a crypto empire

The narrative of Sam Bankman-Fried's ascent to the pinnacle of the crypto industry and his subsequent fall has been nothing short of dramatic. As the founder of FTX, Bankman-Fried was at the helm of a $40 billion enterprise until it crumbled.

The conviction, resulting from the jury's decision in November, was for the embezzlement of $8 billion from customers to fund various personal and political interests.

The debacle surrounding FTX has been a pivotal event in the cryptocurrency domain, but the industry managed to bounce back from this disaster.

A plea for leniency

Against the backdrop of severe sentencing proposals, Bankman-Fried's legal team has mounted an appeal for clemency. His lawyers have cast him as an altruistic individual whose life was dedicated to philanthropy.

Portraying the convicted as a non-violent, first-time offender, the defense has suggested a prison sentence ranging from five and a half to six and a half years.

The defense asserts that customers stand to recover their full investments, mitigating the perceived harm and bolstering their case for a reduced sentence.