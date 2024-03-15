Advertisement
Prosecutors Demand 50-Year Jail Sentence for SBF

Alex Dovbnya
Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried could face a prison term of 40 to 50 years
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 19:35
Federal prosecutors have taken a firm stance on the sentencing of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former cryptocurrency mogul found guilty of fraud and conspiracy. 

According to a report by the New York Times, they are asking for a substantial prison term of 40 to 50 years.  

The disgraced crypto boss is facing a possible maximum penalty of 110 years.

The rise and fall of a crypto empire

The narrative of Sam Bankman-Fried's ascent to the pinnacle of the crypto industry and his subsequent fall has been nothing short of dramatic. As the founder of FTX, Bankman-Fried was at the helm of a $40 billion enterprise until it crumbled.

The conviction, resulting from the jury's decision in November, was for the embezzlement of $8 billion from customers to fund various personal and political interests. 

The debacle surrounding FTX has been a pivotal event in the cryptocurrency domain, but the industry managed to bounce back from this disaster. 

A plea for leniency

Against the backdrop of severe sentencing proposals, Bankman-Fried's legal team has mounted an appeal for clemency. His lawyers have cast him as an altruistic individual whose life was dedicated to philanthropy. 

Portraying the convicted as a non-violent, first-time offender, the defense has suggested a prison sentence ranging from five and a half to six and a half years.

The defense asserts that customers stand to recover their full investments, mitigating the perceived harm and bolstering their case for a reduced sentence.

#FTX #Cryptocurrency exchange
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

