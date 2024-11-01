Advertisement
    Here's How Many XRP Tokens Ripple Continues to Hold

    Alex Dovbnya
    Enterprise blockchain has provided an update on its XRP holdings in a Q3 report
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 19:33
    Here's How Many XRP Tokens Ripple Continues to Hold
    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple holds 4.43 billion tokens, according to its recently published Q3 report

    The amount of XRP held by Ripple has decreased by approximately 5.24% from the second quarter. 

    The total number of XRP tokens locked in the company's escrow reserve has dropped by roughly 1.5% over the same period of time (from 39.5 billion to 38.9 billion). Ripple originally locked a total of 55 billion XRP tokens (more than half of XRP's maximum supply) in escrow wallets back in 2017. 

    As per the report, the Ripple-affiliated token experienced "elevated" trading volumes in the third quarter. 

    Notably, the XRP/BTC ratio logged a substantial 27% increase in the third quarter despite the fact that the Bitcoin dominance metric was on the rise. 

    The report identified Ripple's battle with the SEC as the key factor affecting the price of the XRP token.

    The seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is changing hands at $0.51, according to CoinGecko data

    #Ripple News #XRP News
