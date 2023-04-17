Here's How Legendary Investor Peter Lynch's Strategy Would Work in Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Peter Lynch is regarded as one of the most accomplished investors of our era. From 1977 to 1990, Lynch managed Fidelity Invest's Magellan Fund, which delivered an impressive average annual return of 29.2%. Under his leadership, the fund's assets grew from $18 million to $14 billion, thanks to the "Growth At a Reasonable Price" (GARP) strategy that combines principles of value and growth investing. Educational writer Zerko Ika applied it to the crypto world.

Investing in industries or specific companies one is familiar with can help one uncover undervalued assets. In the crypto context, this might involve focusing on a specific niche such as DeFi, NFTs or Layer 2 solutions. Conducting thorough fundamental analysis before investing in any altcoins is essential for success. Lynch coined the term "Ten Baggers" to identify stocks with the potential to grow tenfold from their original purchase price.

Peter Lynch is one of the most successful investors of our time.



He grew an Investment fund from million to billion.



I deep-dived into his legendary ”GARP” strategy and adapted to crypto.



Here is how you can take advantage of it and improve your profitability.



1/21 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/AKHDu8rGR1 — ZERO IKA 🗡️ (@IamZeroIka) April 16, 2023

Value-investing principles dictate that paying attention to negative rumors about a company can lead to lower purchasing prices. In the crypto world, FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) can be harsh, but it can also offer buying opportunities. For example, when news of a lawsuit against Binance's CEO by the CFTC caused the price of BNB to drop by 5% daily, this created an opportunity for savvy investors.

Diversification can reduce risk, but it can also dilute profitability and make it harder to manage investments. Striking the right balance between diversification and concentration is crucial.

Regular portfolio reviews can help maintain a healthy mix of investments and counteract cognitive biases, such as sunk cost bias. This involves monitoring your holdings, rebalancing your portfolio, evaluating potential new projects and cutting losses on underperforming assets.