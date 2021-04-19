Hashed Supports NFT Portfolio Management Platform NFTBank.ai: Details

A next-gen instrument designed for the management of portfolios of digital raribles, raises funds from top VCs including Hashed

NFTBank.ai, a platform created by Contxts.io for secure and intuitive storage and transfer of non-fungible tokens, shared the results of its seed funding round completion. Leading blockchain-focused VC, Hashed, was the flagship entity to support NFTBank.

Hashed leads seed funding round for NFTBank.ai, $1.4 million raised

According to a press release shared with U.Today, NFTBank.ai portfolio management platform raises $1.4 million in its seed funding round. An opportunity to support the early-stage project of the red-hot segment of blockchain-based collectibles attracted several global venture funds.

Image by NFTBank.ai

Namely, Digital Currency Group and 1kx took part in this round. Meanwhile, Asian venture investing veteran Hashed led this round and pushed its total cap to $1.4 million.

Daniel Kim, founder of NFTBank.ai, highlighted the long-term interest demonstrated in his firm by Hashed and the crucial importance of this support to the NFT segment as a whole:

I am grateful for Hashed doubling down on NFTBank through its seed investment. When NFTs were a new space for most, Hashed believed in the idea of NFTBank. The follow-on investment from Hashed will help the platform to grow further.

He also added that his product can successfully erase the problems with NFT trading that evolve from illiquidity of this type of cryptocurrency token.

One-stop platform for all types of NFTs

NFTBank.ai is integrated with numerous leading NFT marketplaces in the blockchan segment. Namely, it is seamlessly integrated with all of Ethereum and Polygon's (previously Matic Network) NFT projects.

It also supports collectibles from The Sandbox, Axie Infinity and League of Kingdoms, the most popular decentralized games on the Ethereum (ETH) platform.

In the near future, NFTBank.ai will also integrate Klaytn, Flow and ImmutableX blockchains while the releases of complicated NFT-focused products are also in sight.