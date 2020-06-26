Grayscale Now Has Close to 400,000 BTC Under Management

News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 06:12
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin miners are failing to keep up with Grayscale’s purchasing spree
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to its latest SEC filing, cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale Investments added 19,879 Bitcoins over the last eight days that were worth close to $184.9 mln.

Overall, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) now has close to 400,000 BTC under management, which is 2.17 percent of the coin’s total circulating supply that currently stands at 18.4 mln coins. 

Related
Grayscale Records Most Successful Quarter Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

Is Grayscale really buying all new coins? 

Independent cryptocurrency researcher Kevin Rooke has estimated that Grayscale bought three times the amount of BTC that was mined over the same period of time.

Only 7,081 coins were minted last week, which brings the total amount of Bitcoin introduced into circulation since the May supply cut to 39,544 BTC.
 

image by @kerooke

There is some skepticism surrounding Grayscale’s hoarding as some critics suggest that it’s simply hedge fund managers playing the long-term arbitrage game, and the company is not absorbing even of third of newly mined coins.  

Grayscale investors to wait out a six-month lock-up period before they can sell their GBTC shares.

Subsequently, if hedge funds borrow Bitcoin on margin and send it to Grayscale as in-kind inflows, they can later pocket the spread after selling their shares at a premium to BTC.

Related
'Crypto King' Barry Silbert Says He Buys Bitcoin (BTC). Google Trends Show He's Not Alone

Investors cannot sell Bitcoin 

The shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust recently tanked 65 percent from their June high of $239 after the expiration of their lock-up period. 

While there are some concerns about how it will affect the price of Bitcoin, crypto analyst WhalePanda explains that investors can sell their shares but BTC will remain locked-up.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 hours ago

Facebook Loses Third of Bitcoin's Market Cap in No Time. Here's What Happened

Alex Dovbnya
News
13 hours ago

Bitcoin or Gold? Mike Novogratz Names His Favorite Asset

Alex Dovbnya
News
15 hours ago

Gold Bug Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Is 'Unlikely' to Reach $25,000
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies