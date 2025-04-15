Gomble Games Hits 3.5 Million Users, Inches Closer to TGE

Advertisement

Gomble Games, a blockchain arm of mobile gaming development firm 111%, is ready to launch its GM native cryptocurrency. Following a record-breaking surge of users, the platform has scheduled the start of a token claim event for tomorrow, April 16.

Gomble Games, the blockchain division of mobile gaming studio 111%, inches closer to the TGE for GM, its core utility cryptocurrency. GOMBLE’s native token will be claimable starting on April 16 at 1:00 a.m. UTC, with listing talks with major exchanges are underway.

The GM token will serve as a utility asset at the center of the GOMBLE ecosystem, connecting both gamers and game builders. For players, GM will be used across the platform’s titles for discounted in-game purchases and can be earned through social interactions in gameplay, including participation in team-based staking pools tied to game outcomes.

For builders, GM enables access to GOMBLE’s on-chain SQUAD activity data, supports grant-based funding and marketplace purchases, and is required for partner onboarding, recurring service fees and marketing activations.

Jun Park, Senior Investor of Hashed, one of leading Gomble Games' backers, is excited about GM's debut as part of the growing gaming ecosystem:

We’re proud to support the launch of its ecosystem and the team. GOMBLE combines deep experience in traditional gaming with a clear understanding of Web3, executing quickly to grow its ecosystem and engage its community.

The token will also play a role in platform sustainability, with a buyback and burn mechanism managed by GOMBLE and participating games. Additional features and governance capabilities will be introduced over time to support a more participatory model of game development and community engagement.

Gomble Games raised $10 million from Binance, Animoca, Hashed, Spartan Group

To date, GOMBLE has raised $10 million from a clutch of highly reputable VCs, including Yzi Labs (Binance Labs), Spartan, Hashed, Shima Capital and Animoca Brands. The platform has a user base of over 3.5 million, with 2.8 million active monthly players.

The platform’s recent Launchpool #3 initiative brought new users and increased engagement on-chain. The campaign generated over 8.6 million completed missions, with 360 billion SQUAD coins deposited, and a total of almost 2.3 million transactions. The platform also saw participation from 653,600 unique wallets and over $300,000 in on-chain transaction volume.

Ahead of the token launch, GOMBLE has also introduced an Ecosystem Airdrop Campaign. The campaign will allocate rewards to users across 12 Web3 projects, including Seraph, SuperChamps and Gods Unchained. Distribution will be based on user activity and token holdings.