Glassnode Co-Founder: $30,000 Next for Bitcoin (BTC), Bears Are Wrong

Co-founder of one of biggest analytical platforms believes Bitcoin is poised for move up

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Glassnode's co-founder recently shared his insights on the future of Bitcoin (BTC), stating that the $30,000 price level is on the horizon, and bears in the market will be proven wrong. With the market currently looking oversold, it seems that a bottom or an uptrend may be imminent.

The analyst emphasized the significance of the $28,000 price point as a battleground for BTC, where either bulls or bears will be proven expensively wrong. In this case, bears are expected to be on the losing side as market indicators point toward an oversold market and a potential uptrend in the near future.

#BTC 28k is a battleground. Someone is expensively wrong, bears in this case. Market is looking oversold suggesting a bottom or up trend coming next.#Bitcoin move to $30k is closehttps://t.co/WIHH9CUn8I pic.twitter.com/OBT0q6yEvv — 𝗡𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 (@Negentropic_) May 1, 2023

The Glassnode co-founder also presented a chart highlighting the POS and IDD indicators, which show the cryptocurrency market as oversold. These indicators, when combined with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Bitcoin hovering around 50, further support the argument for an upcoming price increase.

As the market awaits the next move for Bitcoin, investors and traders must keep a close eye on key indicators and market sentiment to make informed decisions. The oversold market conditions, combined with expert analysis from industry leaders like Glassnode's co-founder, suggest that a price increase to $30,000 is a realistic possibility.

However, it is essential to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and predictions can change rapidly. While expert opinions can provide valuable insights into market trends, investors must also conduct their research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions.

At press time, Bitcoin slightly dropped below the $28,000 threshold and currently trades at $27,989, right at the 50-day moving average.