Mon, 05/01/2023 - 09:14
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's on-chain metrics on verge of reaching new ATHs, directly affecting price performance of first cryptocurrency
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching All-Time High: Details
Bitcoin has been experiencing a remarkable resurgence in 2023, with daily transaction counts nearing all-time highs. The rise of inscriptions has played a crucial role in this development, making it essential for analysts to determine the extent to which inscriptions are driving this growth compared to monetary transfers.

A significant shift in the Bitcoin mempool has been observed this year, including a noticeable spike in fee pressure during the FTX crisis and sustained fee pressure throughout 2023. These plateaus correspond with three waves of inscriptions, as people rushed to register under the one million mark.

Inscription preferences have also evolved over time. Image inscriptions dominated the market until recently but have now been overtaken by text-based ones. To date, over 2.39 million inscriptions have been added to the Bitcoin ledger, accounting for 9.3 GB of data and generating 212 BTC in fees.

Inscriptions currently represent approximately 30-40% of mined transactions and 10-20% of fees paid. The majority of the remaining transactions are monetary, often conducted through exchanges.

Various methods can be employed to filter transfer volume on Bitcoin, such as raw unfiltered, change-adjusted and entity-adjusted. Across all three categories, volumes remain well below the 2021 bull market peaks but are more comparable to 2017 peak levels.

#Bitcoin
