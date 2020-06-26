German Shareholders Association SdK Sues Wirecard Auditors

News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 10:10
Yuri Molchan
CNBC reports that a group of shareholders have submitted a criminal complaint against former Wirecard auditors who had been working with the payments giant long term
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to CNBC, the German association of shareholders SdK has submitted a criminal complaint aimed at three Wirecard auditors (two present auditors and one former).

They have worked with the Wirecard payment giant for a long time, CNBC specifies. The price of Wirecard has plummeted more than 90 percent since the scandal broke out.

Since the story is developing, there are no further details yet.

A quick take on Wirecard's recent collapse

As reported by U.Today, Wirecard has decided to file for insolvency after it was unable to locate the $2.1 bln on its balance and owed $4 bln to its creditors.

Company CEO Marcus Brown has been arrested on charges of fraud, accused of falsifying data, presenting fake transactions and manipulating the market.

Related
Wirecard to Apply for Insolvency with $4 Bln Debt to Investors Unpaid

UK’s FCA takes measures against Wirecard subsidiary WCS

According to a recent statement from British regulator FCA, Wirecard Card Solutions Limited (WCS), a subsidiary of Wirecard that allows its customers to use Visa cards to spend crypto, has been suspended from further operation due to the situation with its parent company in Germany.

The FCA offered detailed guidance to WCS customers on how to act if they have funds on WCS cards or are in involved with any company cooperating with Wirecard.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 hours ago

Facebook Loses Third of Bitcoin's Market Cap in No Time. Here's What Happened

Alex Dovbnya
News
13 hours ago

Bitcoin or Gold? Mike Novogratz Names His Favorite Asset

Alex Dovbnya
News
15 hours ago

Gold Bug Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Is 'Unlikely' to Reach $25,000
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies