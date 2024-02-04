Advertisement
Gainers & Losers Expert Analysis for February: Ripple (XRP) on Rise and Chainlink (LINK) Enteres Modest Correction. Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Continues

article image
Guest Author
Kelexo (KLXO) offers early token exposure via presale stage
Sun, 4/02/2024 - 14:00
 January was an interesting month for the crypto space. It saw early rising tokens with momentum from the previous year, multiple wild swings and millions of dollars gained (and lost). As February opens, what are the coins that experts are predicting to perform well?

Our focus will be on Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK), which had some positive activity in January that investors hope to see again this month. Smaller alternative assets like Kelexo (KLXO) are revealing their public offerings.

Rebound and Recovery for Ripple (XRP)

Much of the news around Ripple (XRP) focuses on how Binance helped recover $4.2 million worth of the token stolen from a Ripple Labs Executive. While this is good news, its price offers less excitement, with Ripple (XRP) at $0.505428. This comes after a small decline as January closed, with Ripple (XRP) looking to rebound in the early days of February.

So far, Ripple (XRP) has gained this month, growing from $0.5017 where it started in February.

Chainlink (LINK) to drop soon?

With its price at $17, Chainlink (LINK) has grown greatly. Rising by 26% compared to a week ago, Chainlink’s (LINK) impressive increase as January wrapped has continued this month. It is now 27% better than it was at this point in January, but there's a possibility for a mild correction for Chainlink (LINK) which will still remain in the uptrend and continue to move upwards, despite a minor break.

Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Moves Forward

Kelexo (KLXO) is offering an early exposure to their assets via public offering available now. Kelexo (KLXO) is a web3 peer-to-peer lending marketplace. Users sign up and get the loans they need quickly and at a lower cost. Besides the novelty of the project, Kelexo (KLXO) has many advantages over established tokens.

First, Kelexo (KLXO) has a supply of up to 440 million, but most of this is not yet in circulation and is still available for investors. Kelexo (KLXO) hasn't yet the mass market and investors aren't yet providing significant selling pressure across numerous centralized and decentralized exchanges. 

$0.022 is the token's price in the current stage of its presale. The development team behind KLXO expects a better performance once the asset becomes more available.

Kelexo (KLXO) offers revenue share from platform fees and is available via presale right now. The project aims at the top of the industry, despite having a really long way to go compared to blue-chip assets like XRP and ChainLink (LINK).

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here

