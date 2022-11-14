FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Starts Posting Mysterious Tweets

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has published mysterious tweets that have puzzled the cryptocurrency community

It seems like the Twitter account of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been compromised.

About an hour ago, the account posted the word “What,” which was followed by another tweet with the letter “F.”

Twitter users started posting low-quality jokes and memes en masse in response to the mysterious tweets.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti sarcastically commented that this is the smartest Twitter thread Bankman-Fried wrote in a week.

Earlier this week, Bankman-Fried posted a lengthy apology on Twitter, but many lawyers started warning him that such tweets could get him in even more serious legal jeopardy. Many urged the disgraced cryptocurrency mogul to stop tweeting in order not to exacerbate his predicament.

In the meantime, someone has already launched a WHAT meme coin based on SBF’s tweet.

The FTX former CEO is now under investigation in the Bahamas for criminal misconduct, according to a recent report by Reuters.

Earlier this week, multiple media outlets reported that Bankman-Fried was also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the U.S. Department of Justice.

FTX Group, which comprises roughly 130 companies, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after Bankman-Fried failed to secure a much-coveted bailout.

After it turned out that Bankman-Fried was using customer funds in order to prop up the Alameda Research trading firm. However, it remains unclear whether his actions demonstrated fraud.