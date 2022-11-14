FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Starts Posting Mysterious Tweets

Mon, 11/14/2022 - 06:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has published mysterious tweets that have puzzled the cryptocurrency community
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Starts Posting Mysterious Tweets
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

It seems like the Twitter account of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been compromised. 

About an hour ago, the account posted the word “What,” which was followed by another tweet with the letter “F.”

Twitter users started posting low-quality jokes and memes en masse in response to the mysterious tweets. 

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti sarcastically commented that this is the smartest Twitter thread Bankman-Fried wrote in a week. 

Earlier this week, Bankman-Fried posted a lengthy apology on Twitter, but many lawyers started warning him that such tweets could get him in even more serious legal jeopardy. Many urged the disgraced cryptocurrency mogul to stop tweeting in order not to exacerbate his predicament.  

Related
Shiba Inu News: SHIB Price Reacts Steady to Whales Selling

In the meantime, someone has already launched a WHAT meme coin based on SBF’s tweet. 

The FTX former CEO is now under investigation in the Bahamas for criminal misconduct, according to a recent report by Reuters. 

Earlier this week, multiple media outlets reported that Bankman-Fried was also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the U.S. Department of Justice. 

FTX Group, which comprises roughly 130 companies, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after Bankman-Fried failed to secure a much-coveted bailout. 

After it turned out that Bankman-Fried was using customer funds in order to prop up the Alameda Research trading firm. However, it remains unclear whether his actions demonstrated fraud. 

#FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin on Cusp of Dropping to New Two-Year Low
11/14/2022 - 06:58
Bitcoin on Cusp of Dropping to New Two-Year Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 13
11/13/2022 - 21:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Another Donation to Dogecoin Foundation
11/13/2022 - 18:53
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Another Donation to Dogecoin Foundation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya