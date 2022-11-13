Shiba Inu News: SHIB Price Reacts Steady to Whales Selling

Sun, 11/13/2022 - 13:33
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu price gives important signal despite whales selling off
Shiba Inu News: SHIB Price Reacts Steady to Whales Selling
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to crypto analytics portal WhaleStats, over $6.5 million worth of SHIB was sold by large Ethereum holders in the last two days. Despite the big sell-offs, the cryptocurrency's price was down only 6% against the dollar and 3.5% against Bitcoin in the period under review.

The one hundred largest ETH whales still own 8 trillion SHIB, equivalent to $73.5 million at the moment and representing 1.5% of the Shiba Inu token offering. Such numbers make SHIB the third largest asset in this investor group's portfolio after Ethereum of various forms and stablecoins.

Related
Shiba Inu Returns to Bottom Again, What's Next?

Sentiment around Shiba Inu

Overall, the mood around Shiba Inu can now be described as mixed, with the number of favorable and no factors roughly equal. On the one hand, SHIB outperformed DOGE last week by almost 30%, beat Solana in market capitalization top by CoinMarketCap and finally indicated activity toward Shibarium, the long-awaited Layer 2 solution from Shiba Inu.

On the other hand, the price of SHIB is falling and returning to the bottom, with large and medium-sized investors getting rid of positions worth millions of dollars, which puts additional pressure on quotations.

Nevertheless, SHIB is still afloat, having managed to hold on during the previous most unpleasant six months of the bear market. Perhaps the most interesting thing for Shiba Inu is only starting.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
11/13/2022 - 16:47
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
11/13/2022 - 15:06
David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Weekly SHIB Burn Falls to Lowest Number, Here Might Be Reason
11/13/2022 - 14:29
Weekly SHIB Burn Falls to Lowest Number, Here Might Be Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide