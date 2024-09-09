    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Friend Tech has imploded, and so have top investor's funds
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 9:19
    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the weekend, decentralization suffered a major blow as the highly acclaimed social media Friend Tech hit the rocks. With the developers renouncing the smart contract to Web3 media, its ecosystem was plunged into turmoil, leaving investors with heavy losses. One of the biggest identified losers is Machi Big Brother, a top project proponent.

    Advertisement

    Heavy losses linked to Friend Tech

    According to data from the crypto analytics platform Lookonchain, popular investor Machi Big Brother invested roughly 5.2 Ethereum, worth $16.7 million, into the Friend Tech project. When he invested the funds, he received 11.1 million FRIEND tokens, now worth just $0.7 million.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 08:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    In one of the biggest cases of investment gone bad in crypto, Machi Big Brother has notably lost $16 million. This loss has sparked debates in the community, with many choosing not to believe that Machi Big Brother could have voluntarily taken on the losses.

    The Friend Tech project signifies many things that send crucial lessons to investors. Investment in crypto projects remains highly susceptible to losses and, thus, requires smart risk management measures. While it was not a meme coin, FRIEND has plunged by more than 50% in 24 hours to $0.06305.

    Over the past year, the token has fallen by more than 96%.

    Are meme coins better options?

    At its peak, Friend Tech shook the market with its incentivization model and impressive revenue to beat existing protocols. However, the project could not be sustained for long.

    Related
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says
    Sun, 09/08/2024 - 19:01
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This brings to mind the trend seen on most meme coin projects, which rose to fame but soon lost traction. However, over the past year, there has been a significant boost in the meme coin outlook, with PEPE, dogwifhat (WIF) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) returning massive gains to investors.

    These tokens have returned impressive growth over the past year and are also rolling out unique products to affirm sustainability.

    #Friend Tech
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 8:20
    Solana Crushes Cardano in Key Metric
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Merlin Chain Emerges as Bitcoin's Largest Layer 2, Surpassing $1.2 Billion TVL in Just Six Months
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    German Memecoin OceanDoge Launches with a Focus on Ocean Preservation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?
    Solana Crushes Cardano in Key Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD