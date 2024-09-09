    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu seeing even more investors pulling out
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With trading volume and large transaction metrics at all-time lows, Shiba Inu is going through a difficult time. Even though SHIB's price has been doing fairly well these past few weeks, there appears to be less market interest, as evidenced by the notable decline in on-chain activity, especially trading volume. 

    Advertisement

    At this rate, the liquidity position of Shiba Inu may deteriorate, which could result in prolonged rangebound trading, which usually indicates withdrawals from an asset such as SHIB. The data presented indicates that there has been a slowdown in the volume of large transactions. SHIB recorded 98 large transactions in the past 24 hours, with Sept. 4 marking the seven-day high. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is much lower than SHIB's previous speaks, particularly in light of its active trading periods in early 2022 and 2021. The volume trends show that the type of whale interest that once drove SHIB's volatility is no longer present. SHIB appears to be trapped below its important moving average, which could act as resistance, according to the price chart. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says

    Related
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 00:30
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Although there is some stability in the token's price around $0.00001314, the situation is unstable due to low volume and liquidity. A lack of momentum may be caused by the fact that SHIB's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likewise slightly oversold, hovering around the 42 mark. 

    If new buying interest is not expressed, SHIB runs the risk of becoming stuck in a narrow trading range and losing momentum. It may be difficult for SHIB to break out of this rangebound pattern if it encounters declining volume and liquidity. 

    Traders who seek out better opportunities elsewhere frequently push their capital away in response to nonexistent volatility on the market. SHIB's liquidity issue is aggravated by the absence of whale activity, which implies that institutional or large-scale investors are pulling out.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 7:54
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 6:14
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Merlin Chain Emerges as Bitcoin's Largest Layer 2, Surpassing $1.2 Billion TVL in Just Six Months
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    German Memecoin OceanDoge Launches with a Focus on Ocean Preservation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Extreme Levels: What's Happening?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD