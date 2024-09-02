    Shytoshi Kusama Shares Crucial Bullish Message Through SHIB Executive: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead shares important piece of information with loyal SHIB community
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 8:51
    Shytoshi Kusama Shares Crucial Bullish Message Through SHIB Executive: Details
    Over the weekend, the enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team, famous under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, has sent an important reminder to the SHIB army.

    The pseudonymous SHIB marketing lead Lucie cited it, spreading the word about this message within the meme coin’s community. Lucie also addressed the SHIB army, talking about the upcoming SHIB DAO launch.

    "More funds are incoming": Shytoshi Kusama

    Lucie published a tweet, in which she urged the Shiba Inu community to “let real holders make decisions,” thus hinting at the approaching launch of the Shiba Inu Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). She took a dig at “fudders” and “engagement farmers,” saying that news only should be taken from those voices whose “funds are at stake.”

    Lucie cited the mysterious Shytoshi Kusama here, who said in a recent tweet: “It’s just a start there are more funds there and incoming!” He was referring to the recent vote initiated by Kusama as to what should be done with 37.5 ETH sent to the SHIB team by a Shiba Inu partner, Welly’s chain of fast food restaurants. The options included converting these funds into SHIB to be burned afterwards. Another option was to keep that ETH and allocate it to various community projects “by the wallet holder without regard to a vote of the community.” Several other options were offered as well.

    While in that thread, Lucie tweeted that she would support using this 37.5 ETH to burn more Shiba Inu coins, Kusama gave her the above-mentioned response that he expects more funds to flow in later. This amount of Ethereum is equal to $91,561 in fiat.

    Lucie teases SHIB upgrades coming this week

    In another tweet published recently, Lucie also announced that several key updates are coming to the Shiba Inu ecosystem this week.

    Thus, the SHIB team intends to release ShibDev, which offers users a wide range of tools, including API management, access to nodes, on-chain data, etc. Also, the team intends to launch the above-mentioned DAO to let Shibarium token holders participate in network governance.

    Lucie also reminded the SHIB army about the recent listing of SHIB on Kraken Pro as collateral for futures contracts and the fact that LEASH holders can now access the beta of the new Shiba Eternity game version.

