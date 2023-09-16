Friend.tech Smashes Ethereum (ETH) in Daily Fees

Sat, 09/16/2023 - 17:10
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Friend.tech, controversial SocialFi application, made more revenue yesterday than Ethereum (ETH), dYdX (DYDX) and Lido Finance (LDO) combined
Friend.tech Smashes Ethereum (ETH) in Daily Fees
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Friend.tech, a blockchain-based application on Ethereum L2 base that allows crypto users to benefit from their online friends' social influence, raised more fees in the last 24 hours than the Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks.

Friend.tech team makes $1 million per day, data says

Yesterday, Sept. 15, 2023, the team of the Friend.tech application on Base made over $1 million in revenue. Over this time, the net income of all Ethereum (ETH) validators only totaled $406,000. Also, as per data by the Token Terminal analytics platform, the overhyped SocialFi app exceeded the Tron (TRX) blockchain, which is the core tech basis for USDT remittances.

As per another tracker, CryptoFees.info, Bitcoin (BTC) generated $866,000 in fees, while BNB Smart Chain (BSC) network participants registered about a $300,000 income.

As such, one application team collected more fees in 24 hours than each of major blockchains, both programmable and non-programmable. Meanwhile, three weeks ago, in late August 2023, some experts said that it was over for Friend.tech after a 95% activity decline.

The social network has already been joined by a number of cryptocurrency influencers, including John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Declined Ethereum (ETH) gas made network inflationary last week

In this application, people can trade "keys" or "shares" with a highly volatile price associated with the popularity of this or that individual in the Web3 sphere.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) fees keep declining. Right now, gas on the Ethereum (ETH) network sits at 10 Gwei, which allows users to transfer USDT on-chain for a sub-dollar fee.

In the last seven days, Ethereum (ETH) has even failed to keep its deflationary status: Its token burn mechanism has become too weak to "overcome" the issuance of new tokens.

#Friend Tech #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Optimism (OP) Organized Yet Another Airdrop, Here's Who Is Eligible
09/16/2023 - 16:33
Optimism (OP) Organized Yet Another Airdrop, Here's Who Is Eligible
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Price Analysis for September 16
09/16/2023 - 15:46
XRP Price Analysis for September 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRPL DeFi: Eight Functions Demonstrated by Devs
09/16/2023 - 15:21
XRPL DeFi: Eight Functions Demonstrated by Devs
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov