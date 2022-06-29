Former Coinbase Executive Gives an "Unusual" Indication in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit

News
Wed, 06/29/2022 - 15:13
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Most of Ripple's record-breaking growth figures come outside of United States
Former Coinbase Executive Gives an "Unusual" Indication in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Former Coinbase board member Tom Loverro gives an "unusual" indication on the Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Referring to the statement made by Ripple's CEO on leaving the U.S. once it loses its case against the SEC, Loverro feels "things don't look so good," even though he has no concrete information on this yet.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was quoted to have said during the Collision conference in Toronto that if Ripple loses the lawsuit, it might consider leaving the U.S.

The lawsuit filed by the SEC in December 2020 alleges that Ripple and its defendants illegally used XRP as an unregistered security to raise $1.3 billion.

Ripple acting as if it had already lost

In late April, in an interview with Bloomberg, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that his company was already operating as if it had already lost the battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He also cited a delay in the case, saying, "Justice delayed was Justice denied."

Most of Ripple's record-breaking growth figures come outside of the United States, with 99% of Ripple's customers being non-U.S. payment companies, according to Garlinghouse.

As recently reported, Ripple has opened its first office in Canada, which will serve as the company's "key engineering hub."

SEC may not get the outcome it is looking for

In March, Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett wrote in a tweet, "A source close to the SEC tells me Hester Peirce has expressed privately she thinks the SEC will not get the outcome it’s looking for," she said.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has continually voiced concerns over the SEC's approach to digital assets many times, once stating that the "Commission has refused, despite many pleas over many years, to provide regulatory guidance about how our rules apply to crypto-assets."

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image BabyDoge Down 10% Amid Decision to Burn 50 Quadrillion Tokens
06/29/2022 - 16:01
BabyDoge Down 10% Amid Decision to Burn 50 Quadrillion Tokens
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 52% of Dogecoin Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Recent Price Drop
06/29/2022 - 15:51
52% of Dogecoin Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Recent Price Drop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto
06/29/2022 - 15:41
Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya