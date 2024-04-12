Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

AI plans for new business venture shared by former Binance boss CZ

In a recent X post, Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, former CEO of Binance, has shared another update on the progress of his business venture toward launch. As a reminder, CZ's new project, Giggle Academy, which was first announced on March 19, aims to offer "free basic (grade 1-12 ish) education, for all." According to the update , “Giggle Academy” is making progress, although “not all linear.” At the moment, the team is "struggling" to come up with the best way to launch the first online lessons, with many debates taking place on what it should look like, what game engine should be used, what interactions to include, etc. When asked about the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) implementation in the project, CZ replied that they will have to include "a lot of AI assisted features." He added that creating "a complete AI teacher" may currently still be complicated, but AI can help in creating many of the content components, such as images and songs.

Terraform's Do Kwon extradition takes new twist

As reported by a local Korean media portal, the legal drama involving Terraform Labs' cofounder Do Kwon has taken an unexpected turn , with Kwon's fate now in the hands of the Minister of Justice. The portal stated that the Montenegrin High Court approved, for the second time, Kwon’s extradition from the country. In November, after reviewing extradition requests from South Korea and the United States, the High Court ruled that Kwon satisfied the legal requirements for extradition. However, the local Supreme Court has reversed the ruling, returning the case to the High Court for a reevaluation. As a result, the extradition process had to start over. Now, the final decision is up to Andrej Milovic, Montenegro's Minister of Justice, who will determine which country Kwon is extradited to, South Korea or the United States. Kwon and his lawyer have three days from the date of obtaining the translated ruling from the High Court to file an appeal.

SHIB burns soar 48,554% as Shytoshi Kusama makes festive statement