    Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don't miss out on the crypto world's latest events with U.Today's news digest!
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 16:25
    Former Binance Boss Shares AI Plans for New Business Venture, Terraform's Do Kwon Extradition Takes New Turn, Shiba Inu Burns Surge 48,554%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Contents
    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    AI plans for new business venture shared by former Binance boss CZ

    In a recent X post, Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, former CEO of Binance, has shared another update on the progress of his business venture toward launch. As a reminder, CZ's new project, Giggle Academy, which was first announced on March 19, aims to offer "free basic (grade 1-12 ish) education, for all." According to the update, “Giggle Academy” is making progress, although “not all linear.” At the moment, the team is "struggling" to come up with the best way to launch the first online lessons, with many debates taking place on what it should look like, what game engine should be used, what interactions to include, etc. When asked about the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) implementation in the project, CZ replied that they will have to include "a lot of AI assisted features." He added that creating "a complete AI teacher" may currently still be complicated, but AI can help in creating many of the content components, such as images and songs.

    Terraform's Do Kwon extradition takes new twist

    As reported by a local Korean media portal, the legal drama involving Terraform Labs' cofounder Do Kwon has taken an unexpected turn, with Kwon's fate now in the hands of the Minister of Justice. The portal stated that the Montenegrin High Court approved, for the second time, Kwon’s extradition from the country. In November, after reviewing extradition requests from South Korea and the United States, the High Court ruled that Kwon satisfied the legal requirements for extradition. However, the local Supreme Court has reversed the ruling, returning the case to the High Court for a reevaluation. As a result, the extradition process had to start over. Now, the final decision is up to Andrej Milovic, Montenegro's Minister of Justice, who will determine which country Kwon is extradited to, South Korea or the United States. Kwon and his lawyer have three days from the date of obtaining the translated ruling from the High Court to file an appeal.

    765 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    SHIB burns soar 48,554% as Shytoshi Kusama makes festive statement

    According to recent data provided by the Shibburn website, yesterday, the SHIB community managed to incinerate 87,760,994 SHIB tokens. These burns have pushed the overall SHIB burn rate up by 48,554.74%. The burns happened in two impressively large transactions that carried 61,908,927 SHIB and 25,852,066 SHIB. Meanwhile, after a long period of silence, the pseudonymous lead of the Shiba Inu project, Shytoshi Kusama, made an appearance on X platform to address the SHIB community. Kusama invited his followers to join the Meme Night Cocktail Reception taking place in Dubai on April 16 and say "hi" to the SHIB reps there. Also, the SHIB lead mentioned that he has been “pretty quietly working like a dog” and almost forgot to send season’s greetings to the SHIB community that is scattered all over the world. He wished everyone a Happy Easter in all of its forms, depending on the religion of the celebrants: Passover, Eid, Gudi Padwa/Ugadi.

