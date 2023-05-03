Floki (FLOKI) Jumps 12% as It Scores Major Exchange Listing: Details

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 13:51
Tomiwabold Olajide
Floki scores latest listing on eighth largest crypto exchange
Floki (FLOKI) Jumps 12% as It Scores Major Exchange Listing: Details
Dog-themed crypto asset FLOKI suddenly gained nearly 12% after Bitfinex, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges dating back to 2012, announced it would be listing the Floki trading pair.

At the time of writing, Floki was trading at $0.00003382 after setting intraday highs of $0.0000363. The token is up 6.91% in the last 24 hours as some of its intraday gains eased.

Bitfinex, which ranks as the eighth largest crypto exchange by CoinMarketCap rating, has announced today that it will be listing FLOKI, the native utility token of the Floki Inu ecosystem.

Bitfinex will open deposits for FLOKI on May 4, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. UTC. Meanwhile, trading of FLOKI will commence on May 5, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m. UTC in trading pairs against the U.S. dollar (USD) and Tether (USDT).

Floki's official Twitter account expressed its excitement at the listing news, stating that the listing further legitimizes FLOKI, while making it easily accessible to industry movers and shakers.

Floki (FLOKI) Scores Two New Exchange Listings, Here's Price Reaction

On April 24, Floki was listed on Binance's U.S. subsidiary, Binance US. FLOKI's price jumped nearly 40% in reaction to the listing news. The listing allows users to buy FLOKI (FLOKI) on the platform with a bank transfer (ACH), debit card or wire transfer.

They can also trade the crypto asset via FLOKI/USD and FLOKI/USDT pairs. Floki's price immediately fell afterward as traders took profits.

However, a recovery began from a low of $0.00003382 on May 2 and accelerated on May 3 following the listing news.

On the upside, $0.0000356 remains a short-term barrier for bulls to squash for FLOKI to trend higher.

