    Flare Introduces Omnichain Solution Linking USDT to XRP

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 15:53
    USD₮0 enables transfers across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Sei and Flare
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Flare, the network built for seamless blockchain interoperability, has officially launched USD₮0, the omnichain deployment of the world’s most widely adopted stablecoin, USDT.

    With USD₮0 now live on Flare, the network aims to connect the largest stablecoin directly to XRP, the second-largest nonsmart contract asset, delivering a unified liquidity solution and deep access to the $140 billion USDT supply without the use of wrapped tokens or third-party bridges.

    USD₮0, powered by LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) technology, enables frictionless transfers across major blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Sei and now Flare. Since its debut in January, over $2 billion worth of USD₮0 has already been bridged on-chain, establishing it as a fast-rising standard for DeFi liquidity.

    With the arrival of USD₮0, Flare users can now send stablecoin transactions within the network at zero cost, significantly lowering barriers for remittances and crypto payments. Furthermore, USD₮0 holders can access the USD₮0 Boost program, allowing them to earn up to 30% APY, paid in rFLR tokens, through institutional-grade liquidity opportunities.

    “For Flare’s DeFi ecosystem to thrive, it requires a highly liquid, globally accessible stablecoin,” said Hugo Philion, Co-Founder and CEO of Flare. “USD₮0 fulfills this need perfectly, unifying liquidity across chains and establishing a robust capital base essential for XRP DeFi.”

    The use of the LayerZero OFT standard ensures that USD₮0 can be moved across supported blockchains in seconds to minutes, providing capital efficiency far beyond what traditional bridging methods offer. This innovation positions USD₮0 as a foundational liquidity layer not just for Flare itself, but particularly for Flare’s emerging XRP DeFi ecosystem, including FXRP and upcoming liquid-staked XRP assets.

    Existing bridged USDT can be transitioned seamlessly into USD₮0 using the migration tool available on the Flare Portal. Users can immediately begin engaging in gasless transfers and participate in high-yield opportunities through platforms like SparkDEX and Kinetic.

    #USDT #Flare Network
