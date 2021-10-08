First NFT Released by McDonald’s China: Details

News
Fri, 10/08/2021 - 10:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Today, McDonald's has issued its first NFT as part of celebrating 31-year anniversary of expanding its business to Mainland China
First NFT Released by McDonald’s China: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

8BTC news outlet, which covers crypto and blockchain events and news in China, has announced that to celebrate the 31st anniversary of entering the Chinese market, McDonald's China released its first NFT, called "Big Mac Rubik's Cube." The headquarters in Shanghai was also opened 31 years ago.

This is the first of 188 NFTs the company in China plans to give its staffers and customers later. "Big Mac Rubik's Cube" is in the shape of the new headquarters building located on the west bank of Shanghai. It will officially open today—on Oct. 8, according to the company website blog.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Thus, McDonald's China has become the first domestic restaurant brand to launch its non-fungible token, according to CEO Zhang Jiayin. He added that new fashion trends and cutting-edge technologies have always been important to McDonald's.

At this special moment, we use the form of the NFT to share McDonald's innovation, digitalization and trending art with employees and consumers.

Related
4-Year Old Chinese Exchange BitZ Quits Business Due to New Strict Regulations in China

The NFT is a symbol of McDonald's values—service, tolerance, integrity, community and family—as well as love, technology and trends, the website says.

In early September, U.Today reported that McDonald's in El Slavador went a little further than just launching NFTs and began accepting Bitcoin as the country adopted BTC as a legal tender.

#NFT News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image China Crypto Ban May Drive US to Embrace Crypto: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
10/08/2021 - 12:13
China Crypto Ban May Drive US to Embrace Crypto: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DeFi Industry Reaches New ATH with $210 Billion Total Value Locked Thanks to These Projects
10/08/2021 - 11:31
DeFi Industry Reaches New ATH with $210 Billion Total Value Locked Thanks to These Projects
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image First NFT Released by McDonald’s China: Details
10/08/2021 - 10:45
First NFT Released by McDonald’s China: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan