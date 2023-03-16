First-ever ftNFT Shop Opens in Dubai Mall

As part of Fastex ecosystem, pioneering shop for physical NFTs opens its doors in Dubai Mall, one of largest trading centers in Asia

Fastex (FTN), an ecosystem of cryptocurrency and NFT products, shares the details of its first "physical" shop for its non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Following the opening of ftNFT shop in the Mall of the Emirates, Fastex (FTN) comes to Dubai Mall, the largest trading hub in Dubai.

ftNFT shop by Fastex opens in Dubai Mall on March 16

According to the official announcement shared by the team of the Fastex (FTN) ecosystem, it is ready to open ftNFT, a one-of-a-kind physical NFT shop, in Dubai Mall. The Grand Opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

And the countdown begins.



We have less than 24 hours before the Grand Opening of the ftNFT Phygital Space in Dubai Mall.



Don’t miss out. #ftnft #nft #nftshop #dubaimall #dubai pic.twitter.com/zwiVFeOd4l — ftNFT (@FTNFT1) March 15, 2023

In this shop, NFTs will be accompanied by physical items. As such, ftNFT shop will unlock an entirely new experience for newbies and seasoned NFT enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Visitors will be able to simultaneously purchase physical and digital items to become part of the Web3 revolution. The launch of ftNFT shops is a crucial milestone for the Fastex (FTN) ecosystem that boasts digital asset exchange, a payment gateway, staking and decentralized finance protocols (DeFis).

Ads Ads

Despite being launched recently, the ftNFT shop in the Mall of the Emirates, previously a physical store by Fastex (FTN), scored positive feedback that should be attributed to a unique concept, friendly staff and an unmatched level of customer support. While Dubai Mall is larger and more popular, the Fastex (FTN) team expects the newly launched store to accelerate physical NFT adoption worldwide.

Expanding user base of Fastex (FTN) ecosystem

The launch of the second ftNFT shop will also bring new users to other Fastex (FTN) products in the GameFi, DeFi and metaverse segments.

As covered by U.Today previously, Fastex (FTN) recently raised a total of $23 million in private and public sales of its core native asset, FTN. The token will be equipped with various utilities in the Fastex (FTN) ecosystem.

Despite a number of painful events on crypto markets, Fasttoken (FTN) by Fastex performs well; in the last 30 days, its price added over 14%. By press time, it is changing hands at $0.65 on crypto exchange BitMart.