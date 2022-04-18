VanEck CEO Doesn’t Expect Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Anytime Soon

News
Mon, 04/18/2022 - 18:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Prior to that, Jan van Eck accused the SEC of holding a spot Bitcoin ETF hostage due to lack of jurisdiction
VanEck CEO Doesn’t Expect Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Anytime Soon
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a Monday appearance on Bloomberg TV, Jan van Eck, chief executive officer of investment management giant VanEck, opined that the approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is unlikely in the near future.

Last March, VanEck filed for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund that could track the price of Bitcoin directly. However, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shot down the proposal in November, citing concerns about regulatory uncertainty and market manipulation. 

Prior to that, the regulator greenlit several futures-based Bitcoin ETFs, giving the market a short-term boost. However, it has so far refused to approve an ETF that will directly invest in the largest cryptocurrency. 

Grayscale, the largest crypto asset manager, has been very vocal about the SEC’s reluctance to allow it to cover its flagship fund into a spot ETF. The company indicated that it could take the regulator to court over its refusal to approve such a product. As reported by U.Today, it also recently announced a big ad campaign to support its cause.

Related
"Shark Tank" Star's Company Buys Canadian Crypto Exchange
In March, van Eck complained that a spot Bitcoin ETF was being “held hostage” by the SEC during an appearance on a podcast hosted by cryptocurrency evangelist Anthology Pompliano. He believes that the formidable regulator is waiting to get jurisdiction over the crypto market, which is something that they don’t have as of now. 

The executive also complained that the regulatory dialogue about crypto was not very healthy, pointing to the fact that there’s plenty of diverging views on stablecoins. 

In a Barron’s piece published in February, van Eck argues that stablecoins are more like funds than banks. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Terra Soars 9%, Outstripping Other Top Coins
04/18/2022 - 20:28
Terra Soars 9%, Outstripping Other Top Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live
04/18/2022 - 16:21
Cardano (ADA) Interoperability Reaches Crucial Milestone: ADA/AGIX Converter Is Live
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Top Whale Buys 223 Billion SHIB, DOGE Creator Predicts $1 DOGE, ETH Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/18/2022 - 16:18
Top Whale Buys 223 Billion SHIB, DOGE Creator Predicts $1 DOGE, ETH Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina