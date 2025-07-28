FIFA Rivals Game Reaches 1 Million Downloads: Details

Advertisement

FIFA Rivals, one of the most advanced mainstream soccer strategy games, is celebrating an amazing accomplishment in July 2025. To properly commemorate its first million downloads, the platform's team is giving away three five-star virtual player characters.

FIFA Rivals becomes third Mythical Games title to hit 1 million downloads

According to the official statement from Mythical Games, its flagship title FIFA Rivals — a new-gen soccer strategy game — has achieved a landmark milestone. A few weeks after launch, FIFA Rivals was downloaded one million times.

FIFA Rivals just hit 1 MILLION downloads 🚀



To celebrate, we’re giving away:



🟣 3x 5⭐ Random Legendary Players



To enter:

✅ RT & Like this post

✅ Follow @FIFARivals

✅ Reply with a GIF of your football GOAT 👇



📅 Winners announced Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/HHCnlxT3br — FIFA Rivals (@FIFARivals) July 28, 2025

This is the third blockchain-powered game by this producer to hit the one million download milestone. Previously, such statements were released for other strategy games developed by Mythical Games.

Besides that, the team shared some in-game statistics collected in the first period of the game's mainnet progress. Namely, users played five million games in total, scoring 16 million goals and 14 million interceptions within FIFA Rivals' metaverse.

Four million saves were achieved by FIFA Rivals' goalkeepers, while 500,000 free kicks and 300,000 fouls were registered in the matches.

One million corner kicks also occurred, the team statement concludes.

Three Legendary Players collectibles up for grabs

In order to celebrate the milestone — the third in a row for Mythical Games — its team is running a unique community-driven activity for the audience.

To join the celebration raffle, players are invited to like and retweet announcement posts from the FIFA Rivals X account with 115,000 followers, give the account a follow and post a GIF with one's favorite soccer player in the comments section.

The luckiest participants will share the prize pool, three random five-star Legendary Football Players released as virtual assets.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 29 2025, the statement says.