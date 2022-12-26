Fidelity Forays into the Metaverse: Trademark Applications Cover NFTs, Investment Services, and More

Mon, 12/26/2022 - 20:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fidelity's foray into the world of NFTs signals a renewed interest from traditional finance companies in exploring various sectors of Web3
Fidelity Forays into the Metaverse: Trademark Applications Cover NFTs, Investment Services, and More
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After successfully introducing the world of cryptocurrency investing to its customer base, Fidelity is now exploring more possibilities in the metaverse.

According to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the company has just filed a series of trademark applications covering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marketplaces for NFTs, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing, and even cryptocurrency trading.

Related
Elon Musk Dogecoin Scam Promoted by Hacked Account of UK MP
Considering that Fidelity was one of the first major financial companies to recognize and adopt Bitcoin, it is not surprising that they are now exploring more options for their customers within the metaverse.

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Fidelity keeps pushing deeper into crypto. In November, Fidelity Investments opened its waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, a long-awaited crypto product geared toward retail customers.

In October, Fidelity Digital Assets began allowing institutional clients to trade ether (ETH).

In April, it made waves after revealing its initiative to offer Bitcoin as an investment option for its 401(k) plans.

Given that Fidelity has $2.7 trillion in assets under management, its recent metaverse-related filings are definitely noteworthy.

#NFT News #Fidelity
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin and Four Analysts’ Predictions About Cryptocurrency Price That Went Wrong in 2022
12/27/2022 - 00:00
Bitcoin and Four Analysts’ Predictions About Cryptocurrency Price That Went Wrong in 2022
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image LUNC's Suspicious Rally Continues, What's Behind It? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 26
12/26/2022 - 23:50
LUNC's Suspicious Rally Continues, What's Behind It? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 26
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 26
12/26/2022 - 20:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk