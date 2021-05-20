Federal Reserve to Release Research Paper on U.S. Digital Currency This Summer

News
Thu, 05/20/2021 - 18:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Chairman Jerome Powell claims that central banks can benefit from tech innovations
Federal Reserve to Release Research Paper on U.S. Digital Currency This Summer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to publish a research paper on a central bank digital currency this summer, Chairman Jerome Powell announced Thursday.

The paper will focus on assessing the benefits and risks of issuing a CBDC.

Related
Bitcoin Drops Below $40K as U.S. Treasury Wants to Ramp Up Cryptocurrency Tax Enforcement

Powell claims that the U.S. is “adapting” to advances in the payment sector, adding that central banks can take advantage of “new possibilities” offered by tech innovations:   

Bitball Bitball

Our focus is on ensuring a safe and efficient payment system that provides broad benefits to American households and businesses while also embracing innovation

The Fed will be asking for public comment on the initiative before taking any further steps.

#CBDC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Federal Reserve to Release Research Paper on U.S. Digital Currency This Summer
05/20/2021 - 18:35

Federal Reserve to Release Research Paper on U.S. Digital Currency This Summer

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Says He Won’t Sell Any of His Dogecoin Holdings
05/20/2021 - 18:16

Elon Musk Says He Won’t Sell Any of His Dogecoin Holdings

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Drops Below $40K as U.S. Treasury Wants to Ramp Up Cryptocurrency Tax Enforcement
05/20/2021 - 16:19

Bitcoin Drops Below $40K as U.S. Treasury Wants to Ramp Up Cryptocurrency Tax Enforcement
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img