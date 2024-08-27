    FBI Might Know Satoshi's Identity, Tech Entrepreneur Says

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The FBI might believe that it knows the real identity of the Bitcoin creator, according to tech entrepreneur Dave Troy
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 20:16
    FBI Might Know Satoshi's Identity, Tech Entrepreneur Says
    Disinformation analyst and tech entrepreneur Dave Troy has taken to the X social media network to reveal that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has provided its response to yet another Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding the identity of tech entrepreneur Satoshi Nakamoto. 

    In its latest response, the FBI has doubled down on its assertion that Satoshi could be a "third-party individual."

    As noted by Troy, this response is typically given when inquiring about foreign nationals.  

    Troy believes that the FBI might actually know the identity of Satoshi, and it is reluctant to acknowledge that it has certain records related to the elusive Bitcoin creator. 

    Alternatively, the FOIA office might not have properly interpreted Troy's request. 

    As reported by U.Today, the FBI broke silence about Satoshi's identity in early August following Satoshi's initial request.

    Troy's ultimate goal is to extract as much information as possible from the US government about the creator of Bitcoin. 

    Throughout all these years, countless Satoshi candidates have been discussed within the cryptocurrency. Of course, the late computer scientist Hal Finney, who received the very first Bitcoin transaction, is at the top of the list due to numerous factors seemingly pointing to him being the man who started it all. However, there are also some facts that suggest Finney is unlikely to be Satoshi. 

    As reported by U.Today, Satoshi and the US governments are among the biggest holders of the largest cryptocurrency as of today. 

