    Falcon Finance Hits $50 Million TVL in Just Two Weeks

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 15:59
    Falcon Finance, novel "Synthetic Dollar" stablecoin protocol backed by DWF Labs, announces major milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Falcon Finance, a novel on-chain stablecoin protocol, has shared the details of its first closed beta milestones. As its first TVL accomplishments have beeb confirmed, APY rates for its participants already surpass those of major centralized stablecoins.

    Falcon Finance reaches $50 million in TVL

    Stablecoin protocol Falcon Finance, an operator of overcollateralized synthetic dollar USDf, registered massive progress in its closed beta testing phase. Despite still being in beta, the platform already amassed $50 million in total value locked (TVL) across its liquidity mechanisms.

    The product is backed by DWF Labs, an industry-leading marketmaking firm and VC investor. 

    In an exclusive comment, the Falcon Finance team shared that they were excited by the first achievements and expect more liquidity to arrive on the platform:

    Backed by DWF Labs, Falcon's impressive growth signals strong market adoption and highlights the potential of their innovative model.

    The protocol allows crypto holders to deposit their digital assets, including stablecoins, blue-chip DeFi tokens and other large altcoins, to mint USDf stablecoin.

    Crypto users are invited to stake USDf to mint sUSDf and earn a base yield, enjoying competitive yields and the flexibility to withdraw all asssets deposited at any time.

    APY rates for sUSDf exceeded 22%

    The team also invites early adopters to amplify their returns by locking sUSDf for fixed-term staking in order to leverage the power of time to maximize the yields secured.

    As of early February 2025, APY rates for sUSDf depositors surpassed 22%, which is significantly higher than mainstream alternatives, both centralized and algorithmic.

    Besides offering plenty of utilities for individuals, Falcon Finance offers yield-generating products with liquidity, security and growth potential for exchanges, liquidity managers and investment offices.

    #DeFi News

