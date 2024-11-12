    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    CZ makes an important comment on the recent Bitcoin record peak
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 15:30
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Changpeng Zhao widely known to the cryptocurrency community as CZ, co-founder and former chief executive of the largest crypto trading platform Binance, has taken to his account on the X platform to address those who did not believe in Bitcoin’s future or took Bitcoin skeptics’ public advice.

    CZ mentions Bitcoin skeptics as BTC hits new ATH

    Earlier today, the global flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin soared to establish a new all-time high, hitting the $89,956 level. This price mark was reached as a result of a nearly 10% increase over the last day.

    In his tweet, Changpeng Zhao shared a link to the “Database of notable Bitcoin skeptics” called “Bitcoin is dead”.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    XRP Skyrockets 109% in Volume as Price Hits $0.7: Details
    Bitcoin May Reach $667,000: Satoshi Nakamoto's Allies Explain Why
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues

    “If you believed any of these guys, then ... blame yourself,” the former Binance boss tweeted.

    Advertisement

    Founder of CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju reminded CZ of his earlier tweet in the comments – in 2019, CZ tweeted: “Slap yourself, if you sold $BTC under $10,000.”

    On Saturday, CZ also commented the BTC high reached on that day, which was $77,252. Back then, Zhao issued a warning that investors and hodlers should “control their greed.” He said that in the near future BTC is likely to demonstrate multiple new highs and setbacks, advising the community to “apply proper risk management.”

    It is important to be able to handle those future highs and lows. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” he said.

    Related
    Ex-Binance CZ Makes Crucial Warning as Bitcoin Hits New ATH
    Sat, 11/09/2024 - 09:21
    Ex-Binance CZ Makes Crucial Warning as Bitcoin Hits New ATH
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    FTX sues Binance and CZ for $1.8 billion

    As reported on Monday, the non-functional crypto exchange FTX and its current management team have filed a lawsuit against Binance and Changpeng Zhao. The suit was initiated in the hope to claw back $1.8 billion from Binance and CZ which, FTX alleges, “was fraudulently transferred by Sam Bankman-Fried,” according to Bloomberg.

    CZ and several other Binance executives received the transferred money as part of the repurchase deal with SMF in July 2021. That $1.8 billion transfer was obtained for selling roughly 20% of FTX’s international platform and 18.4% of FTX’s US-based branch. SBF paid for those stocks in a mix of FTT, BNB, and BUSD tokens. Since the filing claims that at that time FTX and its trading company Alameda Research were insolvent, the repurchase was fraudulent. Besides, FTX accuses CZ of posting misleading tweets about FTX before the latter collapsed in November 2022.

    #Binance #Changpeng Zhao #Bitcoin #FTX
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 15:23
    Chinese Microchip Company Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 15:19
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing, Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, XRP and ADA ETF Filings Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    Chinese Microchip Company Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing, Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, XRP and ADA ETF Filings Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD