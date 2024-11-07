    CZ Offered to Sell Binance Stake

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    After stepping down as the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao retained his shareholder rights
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 13:48
    CZ Offered to Sell Binance Stake
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently told Bloomberg that he was offered to sell his stake in the Binance exchange. 

    However, the cryptocurrency tycoon did not spill the beans about who exactly came up with that proposal. 

    According to Forbes, the net worth of the Binance head is estimated to be $61 billion, which makes him one of the richest people on the planet. His 90% stake in the cryptocurrency behemoth accounts for the lion’s share of his fortune. 

    HOT Stories
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans
    CZ Offered to Sell Binance Stake
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    Time to Accumulate ETH Instead of Selling: Tron Founder Justin Sun

    It is not clear how much Zhao was offered for his stake in the exchange. 

    Advertisement

    The billionaire has stated that he was open to new offers. With that being said, he is yet to decide how long he is going to hold his Binance stake.

    Zhao, who stepped down as the Binance CEO last November, told Bloomberg that he did not actually want his job back, arguing that it is a closed chapter in his life. The former Binance CEO says that his "kid" is now a grown-up. 

    He described himself as a "regular shareholder" after some concerns were raised over his outsized influence.

    As reported by U.Today, Zhao has been barred from running the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange ever again by US authorities. 

    Earlier this year, he served a jail sentence after pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering rules.

    Speaking of his time at the Lompoc II correctional facility, Zhao said that was being referred to as "big Bitcoin guy." Even though he is a big celebrity in crypto circles, many inmates initially did not know who he was. Some even asked CZ for cryptocurrency investment advice. Zhao became particularly friendly friendly with one crypto-savvy bank robberer. 

    #Binance #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 7, 2024 - 14:01
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 7
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 13:57
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 7
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $150 and Stays Bullish, Here's How
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD