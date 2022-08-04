Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME

Thu, 08/04/2022 - 20:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
CME Group is set to launch new cryptocurrency-linked products amid growing demand
Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chicago-based CME Group is on track to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, according to a Thursday press release.  

They will be launched in late August, the company’s announcement says.

Tim McCourt, senior managing director, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, claims that the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region represents nearly a third of the total trading volume for Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts.

McCourt claims that the current uncertainty creates more demand for additional risk management solutions.

Related
XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader
The world’s largest futures exchange embraced Bitcoin back in December 2017. It has since emerged as a dominant force in the crypto market. According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Coinglass, CME is currently in fourth place by Bitcoin futures open interest (behind only Binance, OKex, and FTX).   

In February 2021, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace also launched Ether futures. Notably, this coincided with the start of a major rally for the second-biggest cryptocurrency contrary to many expectations within the industry. Shortly after that, it launched micro-sized Bitcoin futures.      

In March, the Chicago-based trading platform launched micro-sized Bitcoin and Ether options.

#CME Group news #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4
08/04/2022 - 20:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader
08/04/2022 - 19:11
XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Amazon Called SHIB “Solid Daily Burner”, Cardano Founder “Facepalms” Solana Hack, Japan’s Bitbank Now Supports DOGE and DOT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/04/2022 - 16:35
Amazon Called SHIB “Solid Daily Burner”, Cardano Founder “Facepalms” Solana Hack, Japan’s Bitbank Now Supports DOGE and DOT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina