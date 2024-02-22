Advertisement
AD

Euro Collapsed Against BTC: Balaji Srinivasan on ECB Bitcoin Criticism

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Crypto Twitter mocking anti-Bitcoin tirade shared by European Central Bank officers
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 16:00
Euro Collapsed Against BTC: Balaji Srinivasan on ECB Bitcoin Criticism
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

European Central Bank representatives called Bitcoin a "naked emperor" amid the Bitcoin ETF frenzy in the U.S. Seasoned Bitcoiners addressed the never-ending hostility from top EU finance watchdog.

Advertisement

Euro collapsed against Bitcoin: Crypto Twitter on Bitcoin ETF criticism from regulator

Renowned venture capitalists and former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan demonstrated the historic chart of the BTC/EUR pair to prove that Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be far more reliable a store of value than Euro. In a semi-ironic manner, he commented on another adamant anti-Bitcoin report shared by the ECB.

Since the inception of Bitcoin (BTC), the Euro has lost over 99% of its value against the first cryptocurrency. Srinivasan stated that, thus, the EUR "collapsed" in its pairing with the orange coin.

Another cryptocurrency veteran, Gabor Gurbacs, advisor of VanEck and Tether Limited, added that only time will tell whether the Euro is better than Bitcoin.

Also, he stressed that Bitcoin ETF approval cannot be ignored by European regulators:

The ETF approval in the U.S. is a big deal. You will fall behind if you are against Bitcoin.

Some of ECB's statements on Bitcoin (BTC), he added, are simply wrong.

Related
European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin

As covered by U.Today previously, the ECB periodically releases dramatic reports slamming BTC as a form of investment, medium of exchange and store of value. 

PoW mining risks, crime financing, price manipulations: Battle-tested mantras by ECB

For instance, in November 2023, ECB experts warned that Bitcoin (BTC) was already on a path to becoming irrelevant.

In a fresh report authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, two high-ranked ECB officers, the watchdog leverage a familiar set of narratives, calling Bitcoin (BTC) "the currency of crime" that is utilized for "financing evil."

Also, according to the ECB, BTC transactions remain slow, costly and inconvenient, while the mining of Bitcoin using the proof-of-work mechanism continues to pollute the environment on the same scale as entire countries.

#European Central Bank #Bitcoin News #Balaji Srinivasan #Gabor Gurbacs
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Gold out, Bitcoin in: Investor Predicts Shift in Hedging Strategy
2024/02/22 16:02
Gold out, Bitcoin in: Investor Predicts Shift in Hedging Strategy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
2024/02/22 16:02
Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
2024/02/22 16:02
When New BTC ATH? Michael Saylor Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiasm on This
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Superfluid Secures $5.1M to Launch Distribution Pools and Unlock One-to-Many Streams
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Euro Collapsed Against BTC: Balaji Srinivasan on ECB Bitcoin Criticism
Gold out, Bitcoin in: Investor Predicts Shift in Hedging Strategy
Polkadot (DOT) Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Alongside XRP and DOGE
Show all