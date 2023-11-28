Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Designed with a meme as its central theme, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has spooked its community with its recent cryptic text that shows "progression." The post from the protocol's official X account features just three special characters, including "4," a newspaper headline and a forward arrow sign with the word "soon."

While the members of the community have different interpretations for this post, a crucial assumption is that four potentially massive updates are coming to the Shiba Inu ecosystem in the near future. This teaser has sparked a meme context as followers of the Shiba Inu account went on a rampage, sharing memes that connote their excitement and expectations of the next mega reveal from the project.

Shiba Inu is a project in dire need of game-changing revelations that can revive its fundamentals and spark a new growth trigger. This dire demand hinges on the current price outlook of the meme coin. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands at a price of $0.00000809, down by 4.86% in the past 24 hours.

The coin, despite consistency and positivity in burn rate all year round, has also plunged by more than 10% since the start of the year.

Shiba Inu turnaround long overdue

Shiba Inu started the year on a strong footing as it inspired its community with the renewed hope that key milestones will be attained this year. In reality, the protocol recorded the milestones it projected as it launched Shibarium, its Layer-2 scaling solution.

However, since the launch of the protocol, anticipation has surpassed actual value delivery, further keeping SHIB and its associated assets at a lower valuation compared to other altcoins in the industry.

Core SHIB developers have promised new innovations ahead of the bull market cycle and every hint from Shiba Inu, including this latest cryptic post triggering the expectations of members of the community.