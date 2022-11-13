Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Another Donation to Dogecoin Foundation

The Dogecoin Foundation has received another donation from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has donated 20 million Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Dogecoin Community.

At press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $0.085, according to data provided by CoinGecko .

It is yet to be announced how the donation will be used by the non-profit organization.

This is not the first contribution made by Buterin. As reported by U.Today , the foundation received 500 Ethereum (ETH) from the Canadian programmer.

Last August, Buterin joined the foundation’s advisory board together with Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall.

The non-profit organization, which was originally established in 2014, was relaunched last year after the meme cryptocurrency experienced a massive uptick in popularity.

In September, after Ethereum successfully implemented the much-anticipated Merge upgrade, Buterin suggested that Dogecoin should become the next cryptocurrency to move to the proof-of-the-stake consensus algorithm. As of now, the joke cryptocurrency remains the second-biggest proof-of-work cryptocurrency (behind only Bitcoin).

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin recently experienced a massive rally after Twitter was acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, this momentum quickly fizzled away after the social media platform reportedly scrapped its plan to introduce a cryptocurrency wallet. DOGE is down 88.17% from its record high.