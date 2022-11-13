Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Another Donation to Dogecoin Foundation

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has donated 20 million Dogecoin (DOGE) to the Dogecoin Community.
At press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $0.085, according to data provided by CoinGecko.
It is yet to be announced how the donation will be used by the non-profit organization.
This is not the first contribution made by Buterin. As reported by U.Today, the foundation received 500 Ethereum (ETH) from the Canadian programmer.
Last August, Buterin joined the foundation’s advisory board together with Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall.
The non-profit organization, which was originally established in 2014, was relaunched last year after the meme cryptocurrency experienced a massive uptick in popularity.
In September, after Ethereum successfully implemented the much-anticipated Merge upgrade, Buterin suggested that Dogecoin should become the next cryptocurrency to move to the proof-of-the-stake consensus algorithm. As of now, the joke cryptocurrency remains the second-biggest proof-of-work cryptocurrency (behind only Bitcoin).
As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin recently experienced a massive rally after Twitter was acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, this momentum quickly fizzled away after the social media platform reportedly scrapped its plan to introduce a cryptocurrency wallet. DOGE is down 88.17% from its record high.