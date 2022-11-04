Has Musk Abandoned Dogecoin? DOGE Price Drops as Twitter Scales Back Crypto Plans

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 06:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The price of Dogecoin is now down more than 11% after Platformer reported that Twitter had halted the development of a cryptocurrency wallet. 

This came shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the social media company. 

The controversial acquisition deal was viewed as a positive development for Dogecoin. Musk has repeatedly hinted at potentially integrating the meme coin into the social platform, but it remains merely a theoretical possibility for now. 

Earlier this week, Bernstein said that expecting Twitter to have a crypto future wasn’t “unreasonable.” 

The price of Dogecoin saw a triple-digit rally after Musk acquired Twitter, but the meme coin is now among the worst-performing altcoins over the past 24 hours due to the Platformer report.    

Exodus Wallet on Adding Cardano Native Tokens: “Never Say Never”

As reported by U.Today, tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong revealed last month that Twitter was working on its own wallet prototype. 

Last September, Twitter introduced a feature that makes it possible for content creators to receive tips in Bitcoin. The company later added support for Ethereum in February after Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO. 

A few months ago, the social media platform also allowed its users to turn their non-fungible tokens into profile pictures. 

article image
