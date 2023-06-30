Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Feels Bad for Solana (SOL), Here's Why

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently made a compassionate remark about Solana (SOL) and other projects facing significant challenges. He expressed empathy over the issues they are dealing with, particularly with regulators marking certain cryptocurrencies as securities and the resulting effect on their market performance.

In a recent social media post, Buterin said, "The one comment I'll make is that I feel bad that Solana and other projects are getting hit in this way. They don't deserve it, and if Ethereum ends up 'winning' through all other blockchains getting kicked off exchanges, that's not an honorable way to win, and in the long term probably isn't even a victory."

The one comment I'll make is that I feel bad that @solana and other projects are getting hit in this way. They don't deserve it, and if ethereum ends up "winning" through all other blockchains getting kicked off exchanges, that's not an honorable way to win, and in the long term… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) June 30, 2023

The issue at hand is increasing scrutiny from financial regulators worldwide, which are attempting to classify certain cryptocurrencies as securities. If a cryptocurrency is labeled a security, it falls under a different regulatory framework, potentially limiting its market reach and disrupting its trading on many exchanges. This development has put pressure on Solana, which is currently under investigation by authorities for its possible classification as a security.

Moreover, Solana has also been grappling with recovery after the FTX crash. While it managed to bounce back, the road to recovery has been steep and complicated by regulatory issues.

Buterin's empathetic sentiment sheds light on the challenges faced by the whole blockchain ecosystem. Instead of seeing this as a competitive struggle between Ethereum and other projects, he views the real competition as the expanding centralized world imposing itself on the blockchain and crypto space.

In his post, Buterin implied that Ethereum's victory would not be meaningful if it came at the expense of other projects getting kicked off exchanges due to regulatory pressures. He suggests that the entire industry should stand together to face the threats posed by the growing centralized world.