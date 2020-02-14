Back

Ethereum's (ETH) Vitalik Buterin Proposes Construction to Protect Against 51% Attacks on Blockchains

📰 News
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 11:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Vladislav Sopov

    A 51% attack is an attack on a blockchain orgаnized by a group of miners controlling more than half of its computational power. Now, a way to stop them has been proposed!

Ethereum's (ETH) Vitalik Buterin Proposes Construction to Protect Against 51% Attacks on Blockchains

A 51% attack can be very harmful for a blockchain as it totally prevents new transactions from gaining confirmations and can stop payments between some or all users. Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum Foundation suggests that this issue may be solved by timeliness detectors.

When time is money

A new concept proposed by Mr. Buterin addresses three challenges since it allows active blockchain clients to come to an agreement over three questions of crucial importance. Namely, they will know:

  1. whether or not a “sufficiently bad” 51% attack has occurred 
  2. what is the “correct” chain to converge on, and
  3. which validators are to “blame” for the attack.

This analysis will be conducted through a network of randomly picked attesters. They will check the timestamps of every block and find whether or not it came 'on time'. So, only blocks arriving 'on time' will be re-broadcast to the mainnet with the signatures of attestors.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Phase 0 Ready: Ethereum Foundation Researcher - READ MORE

Also, such concepts of timeliness detectors will eliminate the possibility of imposing censorship on a blockchain. Any part of a blockchain that rejects the 'fair' blocks will not be supported by clients:

This is easy: if a block with self-declared time t is timely chain that does not include that block (...) before [deadline] is automatically ruled non-canonical.

Is it good for Ethereum (ETH) 2.0?

Mostly, the community of Ethereum (ETH) researchers appreciated this concept. Some of them even asked whether the proposed techniques would be suitable for initial phases of Ethereum 2.0, the Proof-of-Stake version of the Ethereum protocol that is going to be rolled out in 2020.

Must Read
Vitalik Buterin on Ethereum 2.0: More Users, More Valuable Software - READ MORE

Vitalik Buterin says that it is possible and he personally hopes development efforts will move 'in this direction'.

Vitalik Buterin hopes to see Timeliness Detectors in Ethereum (ETH) 2.0

Thus, maybe, Ethereum 2.0 Phase 1, which may be launched as soon as Q2, 2020, will be the first implementation of the new attack-resistance concept.

#Ethereum
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
Just In: Steemit Moves to Tron (TRX) Blockchain

Just In: Steemit Moves to Tron (TRX) Blockchain
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Movements Are Distraction Before $100,000, Crypto Trader’s Opinion

Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Movements Are Distraction Before $100,000, Crypto Trader’s Opinion
Ethereum Price Could Reach $440 If Bullish Momentum Persists: Market Analyst Edward Moya

Ethereum Price Could Reach $440 If Bullish Momentum Persists: Market Analyst Edward Moya