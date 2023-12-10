Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local correction of Ethereum (ETH)?
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 14:34
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is about to end more bearish than bullish, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.78% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 8.26%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have found a local support level at $2,324. If the upward move continues, there is a possibility of a test of the $2,350 zone by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

A worse picture is on the daily frame, as the price keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance at $2,392. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, a correction to the area of $2,300 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

The situation is neither bullish nor bearish on the weekly chart as the rate of ETH is far from support or resistance levels.

However, if growth continues to $2,500, traders may expect a breakout followed by a blast to the $2,600-$2,700 area.

Ethereum is trading at $2,343 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

