New Ethereum ETF Proposal Seeking SEC's Approval

After giving its Bitcoin ETF proposal another go in April, Kryptoin is now seeking the SEC’s approval to launch an Ethereum ETF

Kryptoin has filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a physically-backed Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).



The investment vehicle aims to provide exposure to the second-largest cryptocurrency by relying on the CF Ether-Dollar US Settlement Price.



If approved, the shares of “Kryptoin Ethereum ETF Trust” will trade on the Cboe BZX exchange.



Custody for the Ether purchased by Kryptoin will be provided by Gemini Trust Company.