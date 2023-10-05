Ethereum Records $181 Million Outflow from Exchanges, Marking Highest Movement Since August

Thu, 10/05/2023 - 08:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, experienced a significant $181 million outflow from exchanges this past Wednesday
Ethereum Records $181 Million Outflow from Exchanges, Marking Highest Movement Since August
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum experienced an outflow of approximately 110,000 ETH ($181 million) from exchanges this past Wednesday. 

This notable movement marked the largest outflow since Aug. 21, according to data analytics provider Santiment. 

The current non-exchange Ethereum stands impressively at an all-time high of 115.88M ETH. Simultaneously, the amount of Ethereum available on exchanges has dropped to its lowest in approximately 5.5 years.

No demand for ETH trading? 

As reported by U.Today, a slew of Ethereum ETFs debuted with extremely low volumes, attracting ridicule from industry observers.  

Related
Grayscale Files to Convert $5 Billion Ethereum Trust into Spot ETF

K33's senior analysts recently poured cold water on demand for the chief altcoin, stating that the launch of Ethereum futures ETFs had not met the expected enthusiasm. Traders at the CME attempted to front-run the ETF's launch, but their efforts were in vain due to the lackluster debut of the ETFs. 

Ethereum sees a slight price dip  

Data from CoinGecko shows Ethereum's current price standing at $1,635.85 after a subtle decline of 0.5% within a 24-hour span. This decline translates to a 1.1% decrease against BTC

The 24-hour trading range for Ethereum fluctuated between $1,631.65 and $1,654.45, with a market cap reported at approximately $196.7 billion. The 24-hour trading volume for the cryptocurrency stood at around $7.3 billion.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Case: What SEC Has Left Against Ripple, Regulatory Veteran Answers
2023/10/05 11:13
XRP Case: What SEC Has Left Against Ripple, Regulatory Veteran Answers
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRPL Hits Historic Milestone, Potential Upsides for XRP
2023/10/05 11:13
XRPL Hits Historic Milestone, Potential Upsides for XRP
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon
2023/10/05 10:17
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan