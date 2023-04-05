Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets to Eight-Month High Ahead of Shapella Upgrade

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 08:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum (ETH) reached impressive eight-month high of approximately $1,925 on Wednesday, fueled by anticipation of upcoming Shapella network upgrade
Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets to Eight-Month High Ahead of Shapella Upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's value (ETH) soared to a remarkable eight-month peak of around $1,925 on Bitstamp exchange on Wednesday, continuing its recent winning streak.

The price increase was primarily driven by the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming Shapella network upgrade, a pivotal development in Ethereum's ongoing evolution.

Also referred to as the Shanghai upgrade, Shapella marks the completion of the second largest blockchain's transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Related
Major Exchange Binance Will Support Ethereum (ETH) Shapella Upgrade on These Terms
This shift from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model is expected to improve Ethereum's energy efficiency, reduce transaction fees and enhance its overall scalability.

Following the Merge upgrade last September, this major upgrade will allow users to withdraw their staked Ether for the first time since the previous update. Shapella is set to go live on the Ethereum network on April 12.

In addition to the PoS transition, the upgrade will introduce shard chains, which are designed to distribute the network's data processing workload, further improving its capacity and performance.

In the run-up to the upgrade, Ethereum Bug Bounty rewards for Shapella-related vulnerabilities have been doubled through April 5. This initiative is aimed at motivating security professionals and researchers to identify and fix any potential issues before the Shapella upgrade is implemented.

#Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Arbitrum (ARB) up 8% as It Tops Chart for Total TPS, Here's How Polygon's zkEVM Is Faring
04/05/2023 - 08:21
Arbitrum (ARB) up 8% as It Tops Chart for Total TPS, Here's How Polygon's zkEVM Is Faring
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano (ADA) Back Above Dogecoin (DOGE) as Meme Coin's Rally Stalls
04/05/2023 - 06:08
Cardano (ADA) Back Above Dogecoin (DOGE) as Meme Coin's Rally Stalls
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ancient Dogecoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details
04/04/2023 - 20:17
Ancient Dogecoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya