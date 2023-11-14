Ethereum (ETH) Sees Remarkable Growth, While a Promising New Meme Coin Welcomes New Investors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) recently crossed the $2,000 price mark after Blackrock confirmed its plan for a spot Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF). On the other hand, an emerging meme coin has become an investor favorite due to its focus on calling out the status quo and promoting decentralization.

Ethereum Surges as BlackRock Confirms Plans for Ethereum ETF

On November 9, 2023, Nasdaq, acting on behalf of the colossal $9-trillion asset management firm BlackRock, filed the 19b-4 form with the SEC for the proposed "iShares Ethereum Trust" ETF.

This significant development solidifies BlackRock's commitment to diversify its ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin, marking a strategic expansion into the Ethereum market. The move indicates a growing recognition of Ethereum's importance in the digital asset landscape and signals a broader industry shift toward embracing alternative cryptocurrencies.

The market responded energetically to this news, with ETH experiencing a substantial price surge. On November 9, ETH was valued at $1,884.20. However, the ETH price surged by 13.19% to $2,132.97 by November 10.

