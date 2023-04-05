Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 5

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Ethereum (ETH) returned to midterm bull run?
The cryptocurrency market could not withstand sellers' pressure, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the exception to the rule, rising by almost 2%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $1,865 and the resistance at $1,925. There are low chances of seeing the breakout of any of these marks, as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

In this regard, sideways trading around $1,900 is the more likely scenario.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to yesterday's peak at $1,890. If the candle closure happens above it, growth may continue to the $1,950 area and above.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the resistance of 0.06672 on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). If the rate remains above that mark, one can expect ongoing midterm growth to the 0.07 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,898 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

