Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) $3,000 Mark Confirmed, Solana (SOL) Fails Unexpectedly, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Nemesis Resistance

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Some assets are gaining even more traction than before, but some are clearly losing it
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 0:30
Ethereum's recent price action suggests that the $3,000 mark is within reach. This level is not just a psychological barrier but also a significant milestone that reflects the growing confidence of investors in the asset's long-term value proposition.

Upon reviewing the latest price chart, Ethereum has been on a remarkable upward trajectory. The digital asset has persistently held above the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, which are often looked at as indicators of bullish sentiment when the price is above them. The 50-day EMA, in particular, has provided strong support during the recent uptick, currently residing around the $2,500 mark.

Ethereum's surge past the $2,800 level has been met with increasing volume, indicating solid interest in sustaining higher price levels. Resistance is anticipated as ETH approaches the critical $3,000 threshold. This is due to the expected profit-taking by traders who view this round number as an opportune moment to realize gains. However, the strength of the current trend suggests that any pullback might be short-lived.

ETHUSD
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

If Ethereum faces selling pressure at $3,000, the $2,800 level may serve as the first line of defense against a significant retracement. A further drop could see the $2,500 zone, aligned with the 50-day EMA, acting as a more substantial support level.

On the flip side, if Ethereum breaks the $3,000 resistance, we could see an extension of the bullish run, with potential targets moving into uncharted territory. Such a move would confirm Ethereum's bullish stance and could trigger a new wave of speculative interest in the asset.

Solana loses momentum

Solana has encountered an unexpected stall in its price momentum. The asset, which has been the main choice of bulls during this bull run, has struggled to breach the $120 resistance level, a barrier that has proven to be a significant challenge.

An in-depth analysis of the price action reveals that SOL's movement has been constrained, with the $120 mark acting as a ceiling to its growth. This level is not just a technical resistance but has become a psychological one, with each approach being met with selling pressure that pushes the price back down. The inability to push past this point has led to a period of consolidation, with the price oscillating between this upper bound and support levels beneath.

Related
Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst

The immediate support for Solana is observed around the $100 zone, a level that has been tested several times and has so far held firm. A break below this could open the door to further losses, with the next significant support level at around the $90 mark, where the 200-day Exponential Moving Average lies.

The lack of upward momentum in Solana's price can be partly attributed to broader market conditions, where increased transaction fees on the Ethereum network have led investors to explore alternative platforms. While this could potentially benefit Solana, the network itself has yet to showcase substantial growth factors that could catalyze a new wave of adoption and investment.

Solana's recent outages and network instability have dampened the sentiment around the project, causing concern among potential users and investors about its reliability. These technical challenges need to be addressed for Solana to regain its footing and become a viable competitor to Ethereum once more.

Dogecoin faces fierce resistance

Dogecoin has encountered what may be considered its nemesis resistance at the $0.08 level. This price point has proven to be a formidable barrier and acted as a point of reversal during the previous run.

Dogecoin’s price chart indicates that while the asset has encountered resistance at $0.08, it has shown a commendable ability to break through previous resistance levels. The resilience of Dogecoin’s price can be seen in its recent approach to this threshold, as it edges closer to a potential breakout. The momentum behind Dogecoin, supported by an increase in volume, suggests that the asset may indeed possess the strength to push past this key resistance level.

Related
400 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood as Dogecoin Reclaims Spot in Top 10

Support for Dogecoin is currently established at the $0.075 level, where the cryptocurrency previously found buying interest. If a reversal were to occur, this support zone could be the first to be tested. A breach below this could see further support at lower levels, potentially around the $0.07 mark, where the 50-day moving average lies.

The Dogecoin network and community are experiencing a resurgence of activity, partly due to the celebration of Dogecoin's 14th birthday, which has historically been a catalyst for increased interest and speculative trading. Additionally, the potential implementation of Dogecoin on various payment platforms, including X payments (formerly known as Twitter) might become a strong growth factor.

#Solana #Ethereum #Dogecoin
