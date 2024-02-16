Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite fact that Solana has been gradually gaining confidence on market, some people believe true target is far higher
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 9:09
Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former Ark Invest analyst Chris Burniske has made a bold prediction for Solana — a tripling of its previous all-time high, which would place its valuation around $750. While this target may appear overly optimistic to some, especially as Solana has been underperforming and stalling around the $120 mark, the potential of the network must not be underestimated.

Advertisement

Solana's price, in its ETH pairing, has indeed experienced a slowdown. The $120 price point has become a challenging frontier for Solana, reflecting a halt in momentum when compared to other assets in the space. This stagnation may partly be attributed to the network's operational issues, which have overshadowed its technological offerings.

Despite these setbacks, the projection for a significant increase in Solana's value hinges on the hypothesis that the Ethereum network may become less attractive due to high fees, potentially driving users and developers toward Solana's more cost-efficient ecosystem. While Ethereum's network congestion and fee structure have been problematic, these issues alone may not be enough to catalyze a major shift to Solana.

Related
Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report

The case for Solana's growth is not solely dependent on Ethereum's challenges. The blockchain boasts high throughput, low transaction costs and a growing ecosystem that could foster a resurgence in investor interest. Solana has a strong foundation of support from a robust community and ongoing project developments that could drive its utility and adoption.

Solana's true potential lies in its ability to scale and maintain stability. As the network continues to evolve and address its technical challenges, the opportunity for growth remains substantial. The blockchain space values innovation, and Solana's commitment to continuous improvement could position it as a key player, ready to capitalize on the increasing demand for alternative smart contract platforms.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $1? Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains Why It's Possible
2024/02/16 09:07
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $1? Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains Why It's Possible
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report
2024/02/16 09:07
Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tron (TRX) 15% Rally to Continue, Cardano (ADA) Breakthrough Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Gains Foothold
2024/02/16 09:07
Tron (TRX) 15% Rally to Continue, Cardano (ADA) Breakthrough Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Gains Foothold
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) to Reach $750: Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) to $1? Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains Why It's Possible
Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report
Show all