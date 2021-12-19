Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Meets Former President of Argentina

Sun, 12/19/2021 - 11:36
Alex Dovbnya
The co-founder of Ethereum paid an unexpected visit to Argentina and met with former president Mauricio Macri
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently had a private meeting with former Argentinian President Mauricio Macri during a crypto event in Buenos Aires organized by web3 protocol The Graph to celebrate the first anniversary of the project’s mainnet launch.  

According to the tweet posted by Macri, the two discussed opportunities presented by crypto and blockchain. He described Ethereum as one of the “most innovative” decentralized technologies of the century.

The Ethereum co-founder came to Buenos Aires unexpectedly, with details about his visit remaining scant. He arrived at the party at the last minute in a black T-shirt, seemingly blending in with the rest of the participants, but the crypto community instantly recognized him.  

During a meeting with fintech and crypto entrepreneurs, Buterin spoke favorably about Proof-of-Humanity, an identity verification system for universal basic income developed by Santiago Siri.

Tomi Pierucci, head of tech disruptors vertical at JP Morgan, and Gómez Minujin, the banking giant’s senior country officer for Argentina, were also present at the event. The meeting was promoted by JPMorgan, according to local media reports.

At lunch, Buterin received a shirt of the Argentine National Team with the number “10.”

The Graph’s Lorena Fabris described the Ethereum co-founder as “the Messi of crypto.” He told Forbes that the brand recognition of the protocol experienced a huge boost in Argentina because of Buterin.     

The 27-year-old crypto Buterin came to Argentina on his own as part of his vacation. He has been touring Latin America for over three months. The Russian-Canadian programmer is now looking for a new destination.

