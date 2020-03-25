Back
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Mining Emergency Firmware Released. What Does This Mean?

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 13:05
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The problems with Ethereum Classic (ETC) mining on Antminer E3 ASICs were discovered almost one month ago. Can the new Bitmain firmware release save the situation?

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

2Miners mining pool unveiled that Bitmain has released a new version of Antminer E3 software. How does it help solve the DAG issues?

Nothing but a palliative

According to 2Miners, new software has already been successfully tested by the Ethereum Classic (ETC) community and can be used for Ethash-mining. This V520 firmware release extends Antminer E3-based mining operations so they won't stop this month. 

Alongside that, Ethereum Classic (ETC) representatives outlined that Ethash mining on Antminer E3 has been 'put on borrowed time'. According to 2Miners, the collapse has only been only postponed and will occur

again later this year when the DAG file limit would be reached. 

As previously reported by U.Today, on the 21st of February, the hashrate of Ethereum Classic mining on Antminer E3 declined by a factor of 6-7 (from 180-200 MH/s to 30 MH/s). This was caused by DAG file growth that couldn't be processed anymore by such mining rigs.

All eyes on Antminer S19 series

It's interesting that this emergency release wasn't announced by the official social media resources of Bitmain and its Antminer hardware brand. It appears that today all eyes are on the official sales launch of the brand-new ASICs Antminer S19 and Antminer S19 Pro

Antminer S19
Image via Twitter

 Antminer S19 series mining rigs have an unprecedented hashrate, up to 110 Th/s for the Pro device. As per today, only domestic sales started in China. The international sales campaign could be launched in a couple of weeks.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 17:12
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Millennials and Gen X inheriting nearly $50 trln in the next ten years could be the most bullish thing for Bitcoin (BTC)

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to a new report published by Kraken Intelligence, the in-house research team of one of the leading crypto exchanges, the Bitcoin (BTC) price could skyrocket to $350,000 by 2044. This will be possible if millennials invest at least five percent of their inherited wealth into Bitcoin (BTC).  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Is Once Again Overvalued (and It's a Good Thing) - READ MORE

The generational wealth transfer 

As of now, baby boomers (Americans who were born between 1946 and 1964) control a whopping 57 percent of the country’s total wealth. However, millennials and Gen X are expected to get their hands on about $50 trln of wealth in the next two years, which appears to be one of the greatest generational wealth transfers in history.   

The idea that a good chunk of this money could be funneled into Bitcoin is not just wishful thinking. According to multiple surveys, millennials tend to be the most crypto-friendly generation. Blockchain Capital found out that 42 percent of them would be willing to buy BTC in the following five years.   

Must Read
Young People Keen on Bitcoin (BTC) Amid COVID-19, Mike Novogratz Explains Why - READ MORE

One percent could make a difference 

The report published by Kraken Intelligence states that the BTC price could rocket much higher than $400,000 since it only includes American investors. Still, it would take only one percent of all the money inherited by millennials and Gen X to push Bitcoin to $70,000 by 2044, which appears to be the most conservative estimate. 

As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicted that Bitcoin’s market cap could easily reach $2 trln.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

