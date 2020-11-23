Back

Ethereum 2.0 Just Reached Significant Milestone

News
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 06:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum 2.0's deposit contract address has reached half of its target, but it is too late to avert a delay
Ethereum 2.0 Just Reached Significant Milestone
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The deposit contract address for Ethereum 2.0 has reached 50 percent of its target, marking a significant milestone for the much-awaited upgrade of the second-largest blockchain.  

At the time of writing, its total balance stands at 292,480 ETH ($170 mln at the time of writing), Etherscan data shows.        

Whales are dominating the staking process   

As reported by U.Today, the deposit contract was officially launched to much fanfare on Nov. 4.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin himself deposited 3,200 ETH (roughly $1.9 mln) soon after the contract went live.      

According to Viktor Bunin of Bison Trails, a large portion of staked ETH comes from just three whale addresses. 

While the Ethereum 2.0 Launchpad makes the process of becoming a validator quite straightforward, many are hesitant to deposit ETH to contracts due to uncertainty surrounding staking reward rates and the duration of the lockup period. 

Related Top 5 Reasons Against Staking in Ethereum 2.0
Related
Top 5 Reasons Against Staking in Ethereum 2.0

A postponement seems imminent

The total value of ETH staked in the deposit contract going parabolic coincided with the surge of Ethereum’s native token in the last three days.

CryptoQuant
Image by @cryptoquant_com

On Nov. 23, the second-largest cryptocurrency logged its highest weekly close since April 2018.

Yet, the deposit contract is highly unlikely to hit the 524,288 ETH threshold required to launch the Beacon Chain mainnet within just one day.

The aforementioned sum has to be reached seven days before Dec. 1 to avoid another delay.

#Ethereum News#PoS (Proof of Stake)
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image DeFi Is "Junk Vaporware": Roubini
News
6 days ago

DeFi Is "Junk Vaporware": Roubini

Alex Dovbnya
article image UFC Superstar Ben Askren Shills Bitcoin, Says USD Is Going Down
News
5 days ago

UFC Superstar Ben Askren Shills Bitcoin, Says USD Is Going Down

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Came Close to $18,500, with JPMorgan Analyst Calling It Alternative to Gold
News
5 days ago

Bitcoin Came Close to $18,500, with JPMorgan Analyst Calling It Alternative to Gold

Alex Dovbnya