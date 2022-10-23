Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 23

Sun, 10/23/2022 - 14:27
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoin can rise next week?
Bears keep their pressure as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is still trading sideways as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. If buyers want to start a bull run, the price must be fixed above the $0.36 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3490 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less as its price has only dropped by 0.12%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is also trading sideways, like Cardano (ADA), against the low volume. Currently, one should pay attention to the $270 mark.

If the bar closes above it, the upcoming week might be bullish for the native exchange coin.

BNB is trading at $269.7 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

