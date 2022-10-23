ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 23

Bears keep their pressure as most of the coins remain in the red zone.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is still trading sideways as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. If buyers want to start a bull run, the price must be fixed above the $0.36 zone.
ADA is trading at $0.3490 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less as its price has only dropped by 0.12%.
From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is also trading sideways, like Cardano (ADA), against the low volume. Currently, one should pay attention to the $270 mark.
If the bar closes above it, the upcoming week might be bullish for the native exchange coin.
BNB is trading at $269.7 at press time.