ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 23

Original U.Today article

Which altcoin can rise next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears keep their pressure as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is still trading sideways as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. If buyers want to start a bull run, the price must be fixed above the $0.36 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3490 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less as its price has only dropped by 0.12%.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is also trading sideways, like Cardano (ADA), against the low volume. Currently, one should pay attention to the $270 mark.

If the bar closes above it, the upcoming week might be bullish for the native exchange coin.

BNB is trading at $269.7 at press time.