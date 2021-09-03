ESPN Tennis Analyst Brad Gilbert Gets GBTC, His Little Daughter Buys Dogecoin

News
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 12:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
ESPN's Brad Gilbert forays into crypto via Grayscale's GBTC, while his daughter buys DOGE
ESPN Tennis Analyst Brad Gilbert Gets GBTC, His Little Daughter Buys Dogecoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent ESPN tennis analyst (former player-turned-coach, also a best-selling author) has shared with CNBC's Squawk Box host his recent first experience with crypto: Bitcoin.

Little daughter's DOGE purchase drives Gilbert to GBTC

Brad Gilbert shared that, in February of this year, he made his first foray into the world of cryptocurrencies; he bought Grayscale's GBTC.

Stormgain
Stormgain

He admitted that his little daughter had gotten into crypto before him and bought "one of those crazy Dogecoins."

Grayscale offers institutional investors exposure to crypto assets via trusts. Aside from Bitcoin, it offers Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano's ADA and several other altcoins: MANA, XLM, BAT, etc.

Related
Whales Shift More $4 Billion in Bitcoin, While BTC Declines to $48,500

Bitcoin is back at $50,000

As covered by U.Today, on Sept. 2, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surged back above the $50,000 level. However, it was unable to stay there and made a rollback. By now, BTC has recovered and is trading at $50,245, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Previously, the leading crypto managed to briefly recapture the $50,000 price mark on Aug. 23 due to the recovery of the Bitcoin hashrate after the Chinese ban, weak hands dumping their Bitcoin at a loss and the Fear and Greed Index indicating extreme fear back then.

Aug. 23 was the first time Bitcoin had made it above $50,000 since the middle of May.

#Bitcoin News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple CTO Pours Grim Irony on Elon Musk’s Approach to Regulatory Compliance with Taliban
09/04/2021 - 08:54
Ripple CTO Pours Grim Irony on Elon Musk’s Approach to Regulatory Compliance with Taliban
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K
09/03/2021 - 19:35
99 Percent of Ether Holders Now in Profit as ETH Hits $4K
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Receives Warning from South African Regulator
09/03/2021 - 16:00
Binance Receives Warning from South African Regulator
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya