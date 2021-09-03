ESPN Tennis Analyst Brad Gilbert Gets GBTC, His Little Daughter Buys Dogecoin

ESPN's Brad Gilbert forays into crypto via Grayscale's GBTC, while his daughter buys DOGE

Prominent ESPN tennis analyst (former player-turned-coach, also a best-selling author) has shared with CNBC's Squawk Box host his recent first experience with crypto: Bitcoin.

"I had never done anything in #crypto and I bought my first in February. It's called @Grayscale," says @ESPN Analyst @bgtennisnation. "I feel like the market everyday is like a tennis match, like an opponent. I just try to get a little win." pic.twitter.com/AixN93RGGI — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 3, 2021

Little daughter's DOGE purchase drives Gilbert to GBTC

Brad Gilbert shared that, in February of this year, he made his first foray into the world of cryptocurrencies; he bought Grayscale's GBTC.

He admitted that his little daughter had gotten into crypto before him and bought "one of those crazy Dogecoins."

Grayscale offers institutional investors exposure to crypto assets via trusts. Aside from Bitcoin, it offers Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano's ADA and several other altcoins: MANA, XLM, BAT, etc.

Bitcoin is back at $50,000

As covered by U.Today, on Sept. 2, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surged back above the $50,000 level. However, it was unable to stay there and made a rollback. By now, BTC has recovered and is trading at $50,245, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Previously, the leading crypto managed to briefly recapture the $50,000 price mark on Aug. 23 due to the recovery of the Bitcoin hashrate after the Chinese ban, weak hands dumping their Bitcoin at a loss and the Fear and Greed Index indicating extreme fear back then.

Aug. 23 was the first time Bitcoin had made it above $50,000 since the middle of May.